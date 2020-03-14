Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackjack Recognition Ceremony [Image 1 of 12]

    Blackjack Recognition Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, left, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), hands Brig. Gen. Steven King, deputy commanding general, 38th Infantry Division, the, "Distinguished Member," plaque on behalf of the 1st TSC for his outstanding service while in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)

    1st TSC
    Kuwait
    103rd ESC

