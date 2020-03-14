Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, left, commanding general, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), hands Col. Trever Nehls, civil affairs officer in charge, a coin on behalf of the 103rd ESC for his outstanding service while in theater at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 14, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)
This work, Blackjack Recognition Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
