The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL 

Pfc. Mike Stevens, of the 361st Theatre Public Affairs Support Element, looks over instructions as he is given directions before the start of the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). Stevens is one of the Soldiers representing the 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

