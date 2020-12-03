The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL 

Soldiers competing in the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) engage in a group discussion about the upcoming events. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

