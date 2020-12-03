The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL 

Sgt. Brandon Luzier of the 78th Training Division scores a hit with a training knife on Spc. Emily Green, a saxophone player for the 78th Army Band during the close combat fighting competition as part of the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). The paint covered knives helped to identify scores by Soldiers throughout the matches. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

