The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Several U.S. Army Reserve units kicked off their annual 4-day Best Warrior Competition March 12, at the Maj. John P. Pryor Army Reserve Center here.



The Best Warrior Competition gives Soldiers the opportunity to test their physical and mental limits.



“There’s a lot of unknowns in this competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Louis Santos, the 84th Atlantic Training Command Sergeant Major. And it's going to take a little bit to overcome those unknowns.



Within the competition, there were 12 Soldiers along with several events organized throughout the 4 days.



This competition was built to have the competitors leave becoming better soldiers, leaders, and warriors altogether.



“What we are looking to achieve with the soldiers is getting them back to the basic soldier and survivability skills in an environment where it’s tasked to conditioning and standard,” said Santos.



Along with warrior and leadership skills, these Soldiers are also walking away with more comradery.



Santos stated, “even though this is an individual competition and they are competing against each other, it’s great to see them coming together as a team.”



This comradery becomes contagious and gets passed down to other Soldiers as a result.



Sgt. Rohity Shrestha, Supply Sgt. for the 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment, said, “this is a good way to learn more and also be able to go back and then teach my Soldiers what I learned.



The Non-Commissioned Officers overseeing this event are looking forward to guiding the competitors and watching them improve throughout the competition.



“These are the Soldiers who have shown great leadership skills and we want to be able to mentor them,” said Santos.

