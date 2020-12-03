Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL  [Image 5 of 8]

    The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL 

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Gordon Penn 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Randy Nguyen of the 309th OTC defends himself as Cpl. David Barrette of the 362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment attacks with a training knife in a close-combat fighting competition. The 99th Readiness Division chose this exciting event to open the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). The paint covered knives helped to identify scores by Soldiers throughout the matches. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 22:34
    Photo ID: 6137729
    VIRIN: 200312-A-JY770-160
    Resolution: 3510x2290
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL  [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Gordon Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

