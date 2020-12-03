Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL  [Image 8 of 8]

    The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL 

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jakheem Folks 

    99th Readiness Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Louis Santos, the Command Sergeant Major of the 78th Training Division, briefs the competitors at the start of the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). Santos is excited to be amongst his fellow Soldiers during the competition. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 22:34
    Photo ID: 6137732
    VIRIN: 200312-A-VA583-049
    Resolution: 3062x2187
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL  [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jakheem Folks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

