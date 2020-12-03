The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL 

Pfc. Michael Stevens of the 361st Theatre Public Affairs Support Element evades Spc. Nicholas Torrado of the 78th Army Band’s slashing attack as part of the close-combat fighting competition during the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). The paint covered knives helped to identify scores by Soldiers throughout the matches. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

