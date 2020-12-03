Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL  [Image 2 of 8]

    The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL 

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Gordon Penn 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Spc. Nicholas Torrado of the 78th Army Band scores a direct hit on Pfc. Michael Stevens of the 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element as part of the close-combat fighting competition during the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). The paint covered knives helped to identify scores by Soldiers throughout the matches. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 22:34
    Photo ID: 6137726
    VIRIN: 200312-A-JY770-086
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2020 Combined Best Warrior Competition kicks off at JB MDL  [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Gordon Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    warrior
    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    citizen soldier
    JB MDL
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    Joint Base MDL
    elite soldiers
    BWC
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    99th DIV(R)
    99th DIV (R)
    what’s your warrior

