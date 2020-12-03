Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward

A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters Select Honor Guard stands next to his combat boots, Fort Bragg North Carolina, March 12, 2020. Soldiers practice in their dress shoes to mimic an actual mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
