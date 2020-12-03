A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters Select Honor Guard stands next to his combat boots, Fort Bragg North Carolina, March 12, 2020. Soldiers practice in their dress shoes to mimic an actual mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:21 Photo ID: 6137180 VIRIN: 200312-A-QO036-132 Resolution: 5250x3494 Size: 8.47 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.