Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters Select Honor Guard, practice their drill and ceremony for an upcoming ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2020. The team practices twice a week to ensure precision and preparedness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|03.12.2020
|03.12.2020 15:20
|6137178
|200312-A-QO036-053
|2850x3222
|2.93 MB
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|0
|0
|0
