A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier wears an honor guard tab on his left shoulder while standing at the position of attention during practice at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020. The team practices a month in advance of a given ceremony to ensure its members are prepared and precise. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:21 Photo ID: 6137173 VIRIN: 200310-A-QO036-005 Resolution: 2719x3634 Size: 4.48 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Honor Guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.