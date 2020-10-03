A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier wears an honor guard tab on his left shoulder while standing at the position of attention during practice at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020. The team practices a month in advance of a given ceremony to ensure its members are prepared and precise. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:21
|Photo ID:
|6137173
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-QO036-005
|Resolution:
|2719x3634
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Honor Guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
