Master Sgt. Ryan Cameron, assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters, gives notes to the Soldiers assigned to the honor guard team at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2020. Members practice twice a week to ensure they'll flawlessly execute their part in a ceremony. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6137179
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-QO036-078
|Resolution:
|5105x3733
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
