Sgt 1st Class Hector Galindez, assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters, helps to fold a flag during honor guard practice at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2020. The flag will be presented to a retiring sergeant major in an upcoming ceremony. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:20 Photo ID: 6137177 VIRIN: 200312-A-QO036-002 Resolution: 4496x2754 Size: 2.73 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.