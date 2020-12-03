Sgt 1st Class Hector Galindez, assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters, helps to fold a flag during honor guard practice at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2020. The flag will be presented to a retiring sergeant major in an upcoming ceremony. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6137177
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-QO036-002
|Resolution:
|4496x2754
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT