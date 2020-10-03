A U.S. Army Reserve honor guard Soldier practices with a ceremonial flag prior to an upcoming retirement at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020. To ensure the team is polished and prepared, its members practice at least two days per week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6137176
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-QO036-052
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT