Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward

A U.S. Army Reserve honor guard Soldier practices with a ceremonial flag prior to an upcoming retirement at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020. To ensure the team is polished and prepared, its members practice at least two days per week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)

Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US