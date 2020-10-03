Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward

    Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O&#039;Brien 

    A U.S. Army Reserve honor guard Soldier practices with a ceremonial flag prior to an upcoming retirement at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020. To ensure the team is polished and prepared, its members practice at least two days per week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)

