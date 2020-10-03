Master Sgt. Jude Albert, assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters Select Honor Guard, practices flag inspection prior to an upcoming retirement ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020. Albert trains at least twice a week with the honor guard to ensure proficiency, precision and perfection. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6137174
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-QO036-025
|Resolution:
|3745x2813
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
