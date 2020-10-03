Staff Sgt. Israel Bonet, assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters Select Honor Guard, salutes the flag held by Master Sgt. Jude Albert, as part of a practice session at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020. The team practices twice a week to ensure preparedness and precision. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Michael O'Brien)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:21
|Photo ID:
|6137175
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-QO036-028
|Resolution:
|5002x3095
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve honor guard Soldiers put their best foot forward [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT