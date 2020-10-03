A Spanish Eurofighter pilot gives a thumbs up while taxiing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 10, 2020. Red Flag gives the U.S. and coalition partners an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment over the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

Date Taken: 03.10.2020
Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
by SSgt Philip Bryant