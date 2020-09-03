A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, at the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 9, 2020. The exercise is conducted over the 2.9 million square acres Nevada Test and Training Range that allows combat air forces to prepare for future threats in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

