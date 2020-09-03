Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 20-2 [Image 4 of 11]

    Red Flag 20-2

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, at the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 9, 2020. The exercise is conducted over the 2.9 million square acres Nevada Test and Training Range that allows combat air forces to prepare for future threats in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 18:44
    Photo ID: 6136242
    VIRIN: 200309-F-IP635-1027
    Resolution: 5710x3212
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 20-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag 20-2
    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    Take offs
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd BW
    96 BS
    Red Flag 20-2

