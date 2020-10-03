Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 20-2 [Image 10 of 11]

    Red Flag 20-2

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    A Spanish Eurofighter pilot taxis prior to taking off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 10, 2020. Red Flag gives the U.S. and coalition partners an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment over the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 18:44
    Photo ID: 6136251
    VIRIN: 200310-F-IP635-1152
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 12.5 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 20-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

