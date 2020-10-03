German Tornados and Italian Eurofighters prepare to take off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 10, 2020. Red Flag is an exercise that includes coalition partners from Spanish, Italian and German air forces to train for realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

