Two U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornets take off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, at the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 9, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. armed forces to train with coalition partners in advanced, relevant, and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment increasing their ability to enhance security and deter common adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

