Two U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornets take off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, at the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 9, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. armed forces to train with coalition partners in advanced, relevant, and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment increasing their ability to enhance security and deter common adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 18:44
|Photo ID:
|6136243
|VIRIN:
|200309-F-IP635-1048
|Resolution:
|6027x2009
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 20-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT