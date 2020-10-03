A German Tornado taxis prior to taking off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 10, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. armed forces to train with coalition partners in advanced, relevant, and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment increasing their ability to enhance security and deter common adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 18:44
|Photo ID:
|6136248
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-IP635-1012
|Resolution:
|5630x3746
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 20-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT