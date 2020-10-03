A German Tornado taxis prior to taking off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 10, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. armed forces to train with coalition partners in advanced, relevant, and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment increasing their ability to enhance security and deter common adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 18:44 Photo ID: 6136248 VIRIN: 200310-F-IP635-1012 Resolution: 5630x3746 Size: 8.59 MB Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag 20-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.