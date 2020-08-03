Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF

Master Sgt. Eric Sullican, U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire bassist and vocals, speaks with fans at the 38th Annual North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas Texas, March 8, 2020. After each performance, the band handed out CDs and connecting with the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)

Date Taken: 03.08.2020
Location: FAIR PARK, TX, US