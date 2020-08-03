A North Texas Irish Festival attendee holds a cd from U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire at the North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas,Tx., March 8, 2020. Celtic Aire is the premier Celtic and folk ensemble of the United States Air Force. Formed in 2007, the group is comprised of six Airmen musicians from The United States Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6133788
|VIRIN:
|200308-F-FC116-0245
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|FAIR PARK, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jared Duhon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF
LEAVE A COMMENT