Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF

North Texas Irish Festival attendees watch a performance by Celtic Aire, U.S. Air Force Band premier Celtic and folk ensemble, during the North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas, Tx., March 7, 2020. The band performed four times during the weekend during they performed traditional Celtic folk songs, Irish reels and jigs, pub songs, and even cover versions of pop songs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)

