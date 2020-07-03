Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF

Master Sgt. Julia Cuevas, U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire traditional Irish instrumentalist and vocalist, sings during the 38th Annual North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas, Tx., March 7, 2020. Celtic Aire Performed at the 33rd Annual North Texas Irish Festival back in 2016 and has been asked back each year since. This was the first year they were able to perform for the festival again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)

