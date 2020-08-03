North Texas Irish Festival attendees embrace during a performance by the U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire, in Dallas Texas, March 8, 2020. An estimated 60,000 people attended the festival and were able to see one, or more, of the four performances by the band. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6133790
|VIRIN:
|200308-F-FC116-0303
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|FAIR PARK, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jared Duhon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF
