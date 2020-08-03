Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF [Image 10 of 11]

    Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF

    FAIR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    North Texas Irish Festival attendees embrace during a performance by the U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire, in Dallas Texas, March 8, 2020. An estimated 60,000 people attended the festival and were able to see one, or more, of the four performances by the band. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 12:48
    Photo ID: 6133790
    VIRIN: 200308-F-FC116-0303
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: FAIR PARK, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jared Duhon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF

    Air Force Band
    Celtic Aire
    folk
    Celtic
    North Texas Irish Festival

