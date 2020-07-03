North Texas Irish Festival attendees stand for the singing of the National Anthem performed by U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire during the 38th Annual North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas, Tx., March 7, 2020. At the beginning of each set, Celtic Aire would perform am acapella version of the National Anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 12:48 Photo ID: 6133784 VIRIN: 200307-F-FC116-0217 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.83 MB Location: FAIR PARK, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jared Duhon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.