Tech. Sgt. Adam Tianello, U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire bagpiper, plays at the 38th Annual North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas, Tx., March 6, 2020.Tianello’s role as the Air Force’s bagpiper is a solitary one as he is the only one with the official job title. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6133781
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-FC116-0144
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|FAIR PARK, TX, US
Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF
