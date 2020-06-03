Tech. Sgt. Adam Tianello, U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire bagpiper, plays at the 38th Annual North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas, Tx., March 6, 2020.Tianello’s role as the Air Force’s bagpiper is a solitary one as he is the only one with the official job title. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 12:48 Photo ID: 6133781 VIRIN: 200306-F-FC116-0144 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.68 MB Location: FAIR PARK, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jared Duhon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.