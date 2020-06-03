Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF

    Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF

    FAIR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Adam Tianello, U.S. Air Force Band ensemble Celtic Aire bagpiper, plays at the 38th Annual North Texas Irish Festival in Dallas, Tx., March 6, 2020.Tianello’s role as the Air Force’s bagpiper is a solitary one as he is the only one with the official job title. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 12:48
    Photo ID: 6133781
    VIRIN: 200306-F-FC116-0144
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: FAIR PARK, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF, by SSgt Jared Duhon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Celtic Aire brings the excitement to the NTIF

    Air Force Band
    Celtic Aire
    folk
    Celtic
    North Texas Irish Festival

