45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee

Staff Sgt. Marc Susa, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, takes aStaff Sgt. Marc Susa, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, cools a spoonful of unidentified food before tasting during the Armed Forces Chef of the Year event of the 45th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 6 at McLaughlin Hall. He was one 15 military members vying for top honors in the marquee individual category of the military’s largest culinary event.

