Petty Officer 2nd Class Touyer Her, Naval Base Coronado and representing the U.S. Navy, uses a knife to halve a pastry during the Armed Forces Chef of the Year event of the 45th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 6 at McLaughlin Hall. This year’s JCTE attracted roughly 175 U.S. military personnel from installations and activities around the world as well as allied forces teams from France, Germany and Great Britain.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 13:48 Photo ID: 6132536 VIRIN: 200306-A-US054-009 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 2.57 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee [Image 8 of 8], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.