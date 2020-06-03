Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee [Image 2 of 8]

    45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Hughes, U.S. Coast Guard, uses a pastry bag to pattern frosting on a chocolate dessert during the Armed Forces Chef of the Year event of the 45th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 6 at McLaughlin Hall. Hughes, an enlisted aide, was one 15 military members vying for top honors in the marquee individual category of the military’s largest culinary event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee [Image 8 of 8], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    food
    culinary
    cascom
    jccoe
    quartermaster school
    foodie
    AFCOY
    2020JCTE
    #JCTE2020

    • LEAVE A COMMENT