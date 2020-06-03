45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise kicks off at Fort Lee

Staff Sgt. Andrew Shurden, Fort Stewart, Ga., culinary team, uses a strainer to mix ingredients during the Armed Forces Chef of the Year event of the 45th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 6 at McLaughlin Hall. Shurden, also a member of the U.S. Army Culinary Arts team, was one 15 military members vying for top honors in the marquee individual category of the military’s largest culinary event.

