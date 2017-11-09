(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 6 of 8]

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    NM, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lane Plummer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tyler Santos, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, poses as he transports dirt from his unit’s supply area to a work site at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Several types of dirt and soil are kept at the shop in large piles to ensure any type or amount of soil can be provided for groundwork.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3996384
    VIRIN: 170911-F-CT367-256
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    TAGS

    Dirt Boyz
    CE
    Photo Story

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT