‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

Airman 1st Class Tyler Santos, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, poses as he transports dirt from his unit’s supply area to a work site at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Several types of dirt and soil are kept at the shop in large piles to ensure any type or amount of soil can be provided for groundwork.

