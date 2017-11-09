27th Special Operations Civil Engineering Squadron Airmen launch a game of dodgeball at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Like many units across Cannon, 27 SOCES Airmen participate in group training exercises three times a week, ensuring they maintain physical readiness alongside technical prowess.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3996381
|VIRIN:
|170911-F-CT367-060
|Resolution:
|4016x2717
|Size:
|989.15 KB
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
LEAVE A COMMENT