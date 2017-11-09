(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8]

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lane Plummer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Skyler Shotwell, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment journeyman, works in his shop at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. 27 SOCES “dirt boyz” are capable of completing a variety of jobs, including road work, welding and snow removal.

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    Cannon
    Civil Engineers
    Airman
    Photo Story

