Senior Airman Skyler Shotwell, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment journeyman, works in his shop at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. 27 SOCES “dirt boyz” are capable of completing a variety of jobs, including road work, welding and snow removal.
This work, ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
