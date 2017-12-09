A 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Airman works at the site of a concrete job at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 12, 2017. The job was to establish a walking path from on-base housing to the base’s officer’s club, The Landing Zone. A standard concrete project takes 72 hours to complete before people can utilize it.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3996390
|VIRIN:
|170912-F-CT367-951
|Resolution:
|4256x2374
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 'Dirt boyz' lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Lane Plummer
