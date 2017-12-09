Concrete is refined by 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 12, 2017. After filling in a pathway with concrete and property detailing the path to match standards or pre-existing walkways, the process takes 72 hours before people are able to utilize it.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3996388
|VIRIN:
|170912-F-CT367-020
|Resolution:
|3997x2380
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 'Dirt boyz' lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS
‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
