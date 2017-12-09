(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 3 of 8]

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lane Plummer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Concrete is refined by 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 12, 2017. After filling in a pathway with concrete and property detailing the path to match standards or pre-existing walkways, the process takes 72 hours before people are able to utilize it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3996388
    VIRIN: 170912-F-CT367-020
    Resolution: 3997x2380
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    TAGS

    Pavement
    Dirt Boyz
    Cannon Air Force Base
    Photo Story

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT