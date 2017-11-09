‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

Lt. Col. Brian Ellis, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks to his squadron during their morning physical training session at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Like many units across Cannon, 27 SOCES Airmen participate in group training exercises three times a week, ensuring they maintain physical readiness alongside technical prowess.

