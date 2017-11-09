Lt. Col. Brian Ellis, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks to his squadron during their morning physical training session at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Like many units across Cannon, 27 SOCES Airmen participate in group training exercises three times a week, ensuring they maintain physical readiness alongside technical prowess.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3996379
|VIRIN:
|170911-F-CT367-010
|Resolution:
|3605x1720
|Size:
|474.79 KB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
LEAVE A COMMENT