‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

27th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill in a pothole at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Road jobs, from potholes to concrete fillings, take a group of Airmen to accomplish. One Airman will be assigned as road guard to make sure the worksite is guarded from traffic, while the others work on preparing equipment and making the filling level with the road. The process, depending on the size of the hole, can take up to 30 minutes.

Date Taken: 09.11.2017
Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
by A1C Lane Plummer