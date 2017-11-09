(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Dirt boyz' lay foundation for air power

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lane Plummer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    27th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill in a pothole at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Road jobs, from potholes to concrete fillings, take a group of Airmen to accomplish. One Airman will be assigned as road guard to make sure the worksite is guarded from traffic, while the others work on preparing equipment and making the filling level with the road. The process, depending on the size of the hole, can take up to 30 minutes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3996387
    VIRIN: 170911-F-CT367-456
    Resolution: 3735x2832
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, 'Dirt boyz' lay foundation for air power, by A1C Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power

    Dirt Boyz
    Road Construction
    Photo Story

