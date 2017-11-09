27th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill in a pothole at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Road jobs, from potholes to concrete fillings, take a group of Airmen to accomplish. One Airman will be assigned as road guard to make sure the worksite is guarded from traffic, while the others work on preparing equipment and making the filling level with the road. The process, depending on the size of the hole, can take up to 30 minutes.
'Dirt boyz' lay foundation for air power
