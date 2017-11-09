Senior Airman Skyler Shotwell, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment journeyman, welds in his shop at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 11, 2017. Welding prepares pieces of equipment used for jobs across base, and is all done in-shop.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3996385
|VIRIN:
|170911-F-CT367-587
|Resolution:
|4190x2832
|Size:
|821.62 KB
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Lane Plummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Dirt boyz’ lay foundation for air power
LEAVE A COMMENT