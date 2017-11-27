Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout

Senior Airman Steven Taylor, 56th Medical Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, stands near a photo of Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. Maj. Gilbert’s photo was placed on the workout repetitions board for the Trojan Warrior Workout, a memorial workout in his honor. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)
