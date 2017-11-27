Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout

A Team Luke Thunderbolt performs a kettlebell swing on top of the Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. Participants performed 56 swings during the memorial workout to represent the 56th Fighter Wing, the unit Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert was assigned to when he was killed in action in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

