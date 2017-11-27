Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout

A Team Luke Thunderbolt performs a kettlebell swing on top of the Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. The five-station workout routed participants over Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)
|11.27.2017
|11.29.2017 21:28
|3985931
|171127-F-SX095-042
|4509x2828
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|2
|0
|0
