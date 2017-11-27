Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout

Senior Airman Michael Brockett, 56th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, performs a squat while holding a weight during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. Brockett performed 56 squats to represent the 56th Fighter Wing, the unit Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert was assigned to when he was killed in action in Iraq in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

