A Team Luke Thunderbolt looks at the screen on a row machine during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. Participants had to burn 34 calories on the machine, representing the age Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert lost his life when he made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 21:25 Photo ID: 3985936 VIRIN: 171127-F-SX095-051 Resolution: 2761x1838 Size: 260.41 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout [Image 1 of 28], by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.