Luke honors fallen pilot with intense workout

Tech. Sgt. Cameron Dungey, 56th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, pedals on an assault bike during the Trojan Warrior Workout at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2017. Participants burned 34 calories on the bike, representing the age Maj. Troy “Trojan” Gilbert was when he lost his life when he made the ultimate sacrifice in 2006, while deployed to Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

